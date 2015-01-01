Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problematic alcohol use (PAU) after natural disasters is an unignorable public health issue; however, the long-term trajectory and course of PAU after an earthquake disaster remain unknown.



METHODS: The Higashi-Matsushima cohort study was conducted between 2012 (time 1) and 2019 (time 8) in areas affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. In the annual health checks, participants responded to self-report questionnaires on PAU, traumatic experiences (e.g., house damage), resources (e.g., social support), and other covariates (e.g., gender, psychological distress). Trajectory and course of PAU were estimated by latent growth model and latent class analysis. Risk factors for the long-term course of PAU were calculated by multinomial logistic regression analysis with multiple imputation. Analytical sample comprised 8,929 residents who participated in at least one survey among the eight time points.



RESULTS: Trajectory of PAU showed a sustained trend (slope < 0.001). Three potential courses of PAU (No PAU course: 84.3%, Subthreshold PAU course: 12.4%, and Persistent PAU course: 3.4%) were estimated. The long-term course of PAU, especially persistent PAU course, was predicted by house damage (OR = 1.34, 95% CI 1.04 to 1.72), less social support (OR = 0.78, 95% CI 0.62 to 0.99), gender (male) (OR = 18.2, 95% CI 9.73 to 33.96), and psychological distress (OR = 1.14, 95% CI 1.07 to 1.21).



CONCLUSIONS: Long-term support is needed, especially for residents suffering from PAU at early phases, males, and those in vulnerable situations such as severe house damage, less social support, or high psychological distress.

Language: en