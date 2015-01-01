Abstract

Housing and homelessness are frequent issues facing domestic violence (DV) survivors and their children. Several DV programs provide transitional housing (DVTH) to address the housing needs of DV survivors and their children. Despite wide use, little is known about the impact of DVTH, especially on child and parenting related needs and outcomes. Multiple structured interviews (82) were conducted with 27 parents with minor children living in DVTH in order to explore housing program experiences. Thematic analysis techniques produced three themes and seven subthemes about DVTH impact on parenting and child wellness. Overarching themes include: (1) DVTH helps to strengthen the parent-child relationship through a focus on family connection and health; (2). Transitional housing provides an opportunity for family stability via housing, material, and economic stability; (3). Time at DVTH allows family to access a diverse range of trauma-informed resources and social support to meet family goals. Barriers to these potential impacts are explored. Implications for practice with youth and parents include the need for extensive mental health and legal advocacy, programmatic models that emphasize resources, safety and the transition to permanent housing, and build on family strengths. Further research is needed to evaluate DVTH program outcomes.

Language: en