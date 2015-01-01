|
INTRODUCTION: To combat and mitigate the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing the number of social contacts within a population is highly effective. Non-pharmaceutical policy interventions, e.g. stay-at-home orders, closing schools, universities, and (non-essential) businesses, are expected to decrease pedestrian flows in public areas, leading to reduced social contacts. The extent to which such interventions show the targeted effect is often measured retrospectively by surveying behavioural changes. Approaches that use data generated through mobile phones are hindered by data confidentiality and privacy regulations and complicated by selection effects. Furthermore, access to such sensitive data is limited. However, a complex pandemic situation requires a fast evaluation of the effectiveness of the introduced interventions aiming to reduce social contacts. Location-based sensor systems installed in cities, providing objective measurements of spatial mobility in the form of pedestrian flows, are suited for such a purpose. These devices record changes in a population's behaviour in real-time, do not have privacy problems as they do not identify persons, and have no selection problems due to ownership of a device.
*big data; *data linkage; *decision-making; *digital surveillance data, digital epidemiology; *experimental statistics; *official statistics; *SARS-CoV-2; *sensor data; *smart cities; *smart statistics