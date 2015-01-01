Abstract

The aim of this study is to better understand stigma towards individuals with mental illness who commit violent offences, and examine ways to mitigate the negative impact of social media news stories of schizophrenia and violent offending. Psychology undergraduate students (N = 255) were exposed to Instagram images and captions of recent real news stories of violent offending by individuals with schizophrenia. In the experimental condition, contextual clinical explanatory information was integrated. Pre- and post-measures of stigma were completed. There was a significant increase in negative attitudes towards individuals with mental illness who committed violent offences following the no-context condition, which was clearly mitigated in the experimental condition where context was provided. In both conditions, there were significant increases in intended social-distancing behaviours towards and perceptions of dangerousness of individuals with schizophrenia, and negative beliefs about mental illness more generally. There appears to be utility in incorporating knowledge-based clinical information to mitigate some facets of stigma.

