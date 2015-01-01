Abstract

BACKGROUND: Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading preventable cause of death after injury. Stop the Bleed (STB) is a bleeding control training with proposed expansion into schools. However, the attitudes of guardians, specifically those with past trauma/injury, towards expanding STB into schools are unknown.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey evaluated guardian attitudes towards STB training in high schools, and compared responses between guardians based on the experience of prior trauma. Logistic regression models evaluated the association between prior trauma and guardian-reported acceptability of STB training.



RESULTS: Of 750 guardians who received the survey, 484 (64.5%) responded. Most guardians (95.3%) wanted their child trained. Few (4.2%) felt this training would be harmful; 44.9% felt their child might be held responsible if something went wrong, and 28.4% reported it might be too scary for their child. In adjusted models, guardians with prior trauma were more likely to want their child trained (odds ratio [OR] = 3.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.11-15.50), and identify STB as important to them (OR = 4.07, 95% CI 1.66-12.26).



CONCLUSION: Our results support STB training in high schools, and guardians with a trauma history may be more likely to want their child trained. Further work to understand the perceived potential harm, and work to design trauma-informed first-response trainings is warranted.

