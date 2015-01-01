Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Open globe injuries (OGIs) in children can be visually devastating traumas and are a common cause of unilateral blindness in children. Three commonly used ocular trauma scores (Ocular Trauma Score [OTS], Pediatric Penetrating Ocular Trauma Score [POTS], and Toddler/Infant Ocular Trauma Score [TOTS]) can be used to help predict visual outcomes in ocular injuries. Each has strengths and weaknesses, but these scores have not been studied extensively in the pediatric population.



METHODS: The medical records of all pediatric patients presenting at a single institution with OGIs from 2011 to 2016 were retrospectively reviewed. Initial clinical presentation and subsequent examinations were reviewed. The 3 trauma scoring systems were applied to patient data to determine the effectiveness at predicting final visual acuity (VA).



RESULTS: A total of 15 patients met inclusion criteria. The mean age at presentation was 6.97 years. Seven of 15 (47%) of the patients had a final VA of 20/40 or better. The OTS was applied to 8 of 15 patients, as the OTS requires initial VA, which could not be obtained in 7 patients. The POTS and TOTS were applied to all 15 patients. The POTS, TOTS, and OTS were all significantly correlated to final VA. Incidence of relative afferent pupillary defect and more posterior zone of injury were correlated with poorer visual outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: All 3 available ocular trauma scores were effective at predicting final VA in our cohort of pediatric patients with OGIs even outside of the age ranges for which they have been created. Of all the factors included in the scores, relative afferent pupillary defect and zone of injury were most closely correlated with poor final VA.

