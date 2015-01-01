Abstract

METHODS: This prospective observational study conducted in our hospital between October 2016 and September 2019 included 1946 patients aged 0 to 15 years with head trauma, of whom 1137 were analyzed. Computed tomography scan rate and imaging examination (CT or MRI) rate of our protocol were investigated. Sensitivity and negative predictive value (NPV) were calculated. We also compared our protocol and other clinical decision rules with respect to CT scan rate, sensitivity, and NPV in the same cohort and outcomes.



RESULTS: The CT scan rate of our protocol was 7.9%, and the imaging examination rate, including MRI, was 12.2%. When the outcome was set to intracranial injury, the sensitivity and NPV of our protocol were each 100%. The CT scan rates in each cohort were 14.5% for PECARN (8.1% for our protocol), 34.7% for CATCH (23.2% for ours), and 13.6% for CHALICE (7.9% for ours). The sensitivity and NPV in each cohort were 100% and 100% for PECARN (92.3% and 100% for ours), 64.7% and 92.6% for CATCH (100% and 100% for ours), and 83.9% and 99.5% for CHALICE (100% and 100% for ours), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The protocol we created by combining CT, observation unit, and MRI was considered to be useful for practice in pediatric head injury cases.

Language: en