Abstract

Splenosis describe a clinical entity of autotransplantation after removal of the spleen secon-dary to a traumatic rupture or surgery. A 39-year-old female was referred to thoracic surgery department with complaints of severe chest pain. She had left thoracic and abdominal gun-shot injury that occurred 19 years earlier. Thorax computed tomograhy and thorax magnetic resonance imaging revealed pleural lesions. A video thoracoscopic biopsy disclosed splenosis in the patient. Splenic implants did not change in 6 years. The patient has mild thoracic pain. Thoracic splenosis can occur in patients who underwent abdominothoracic gunshot injury. The implants did not seem to change in long-term follow-up. Thoracic splenosis may occur, persist for years and it mimics pleural tumor after abdominal gun-shot injury and does not seem to necessitate any surgical intervention including diaphragmatic repair.

Language: en