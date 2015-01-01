|
Piquemal N, Mahmud MN, Damasceno C, Heringer R. Alta. J. Educ. Res. 2021; 67(4): 483-501.
(Copyright © 2021, University of Alberta)
Based on 20 semi-structured interviews with faculty members from a mid-sized university in Western Canada, this paper offers an examination of research participants' experiences and perceptions of classroom incivility, particularly those that are shaped by social factors such as identity markers (race, ethnicity, gender) as well as cultural beliefs regarding what is considered politically sensitive subject-matter (in this case, indigeneity). Data analysis reveals that when research participants detect instances of incivility expressed as resentment around race, gender, and indigeneity, they struggle to find a balance between taking up the teaching moment and maintaining safe space. This paper offers a reflection on the extent to which research participants choose to assume intellectual candor when making sense of incivility. Pedagogical responses are highlighted in an effort to recognize the importance of a critical consciousness about social positioning, race relations, power, and privilege.
Language: en