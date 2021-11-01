Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Poverty broadly and financial stress owing to housing insecurity specifically are associated with an increased risk of child maltreatment. Therefore, it is possible that a program designed to increase access to affordable housing such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program could reduce child maltreatment. The purpose of this study is to examine the association of the availability of housing units through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program with the rates of child maltreatment reports, including reports for physical abuse and neglect, at the state and county levels.



METHODS: Data were from the 2005‒2015 National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program database. Generalized estimating equations were conducted in 2021 to calculate rate ratios and 95% CIs, adjusting for relevant confounders.



RESULTS: At the state level, ≥25 compared with <25 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program units per 100,000 population was associated with a lower rate of overall child maltreatment (i.e., neglect and physical abuse; rate ratio=0.96, 95% CI=0.93, 0.99), neglect (rate ratio=0.96, 95% CI=0.94, 0.99), and physical abuse (rate ratio=0.96, 95% CI=0.93, 1.00) reports. Similarly, at the county level, ≥1 compared with 0 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program units per 100,000 population was associated with a lower rate of overall child maltreatment (rate ratio=0.94, 95% CI=0.92, 0.97), neglect (rate ratio=0.96, 95% CI=0.93, 0.98), and physical abuse (rate ratio=0.94, 95% CI=0.91, 0.98) reports.



CONCLUSIONS: Increasing access to affordable housing may be an effective strategy to reduce child maltreatment at both the state and county levels.

