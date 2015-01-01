|
Citation
Hamsho NF, Kopec J, Morton M, Rieger BP. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35108146
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Guidelines recommend examining psychosocial variables as contributors to postconcussive symptoms. However, few studies examined this relation in a clinic-referred sample and fewer accounted for parent perspective, limiting practitioners implementation of this guidance. Therefore, this longitudinal study examined youth and parent-reported psychosocial variables and their association with concussion symptom severity in a clinic-referred sample of youth receiving treatment for concussion.
Language: en
Keywords
concussion; depression; anxiety; psychosocial; Mild traumatic brain injury