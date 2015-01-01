Abstract

Seating configurations for autonomous driving will include reclined front seated occupants, which may expose child occupants seated directly behind to head impacts even in pre-crash scenarios. This study used mathematical modelling to investigate head contact for second-row child occupants seated behind a reclined front-seat during an automatic emergency braking (AEB) scenario. Although characterized by low speed (<1 m/s), head contacts were observed for a seatbelt-restrained 10-year-old and a 6-year-old in a low-back booster when the front-seat was reclined and in an aftward track position. Future seating configurations should consider the potential for head contact by second-row child occupants during crash-avoidance scenarios.

