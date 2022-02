Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ophidian accident is a global public health problem. In Mexico, there is a high incidence of snakebites, which cause medical complications that can leave severe sequelae.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze the epidemiological overview of snake venom poisoning in the Baja California (BC) peninsula within the 2003-2018 period.



METHOD: A descriptive, retrospective analysis of reported cases was carried out, based on data collection and interpretation.



RESULTS: A total of 541 records were obtained, out of which 273 occurred in BC and 268 in Baja California Sur (BCS), with an annual average of 17.06 and 16.75, respectively. The incidence rate for BC was 7.62, while for BCS it was 33.09. The highest annual incidence rate in the state of BC corresponded to southern Ensenada, with a value of 42.3, while in BCS it corresponded to the municipality of Comondú, with a value of 54.04.



CONCLUSIONS: Epidemiological analyses allow a better local, state and regional understanding of the problem, in order to develop efficient action protocols to face an ophidian accident, as well as to determine the training requirements of medical personnel and establish a support network for the treatment of cases.

Language: en