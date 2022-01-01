Abstract

Peripheral nerve injuries (PNI) are a major clinical problem. In general, PNI results from motor vehicle accidents, lacerations with sharp objects, penetrating trauma (gunshot wounds) and stretching or crushing trauma and fractures. They can result in significant morbidity, including motor and/or sensory loss, which can affect significantly the life of the patient. Currently, the standard surgical technique for complete nerve transection is end-to-end neurorrhaphy. Unfortunately, there is segmental loss of the nerve trunk in some cases where nerve mobilization may permit end-to-end neurorrhaphy if the gap is less than 1 cm. When the nerve gap exceeds 1 cm, autologous nerve grafting is the gold standard of treatment. But in light of limited availability and concerned donor site morbidity, other techniques have been used: vascularized nerve grafts, cellular and acellular allografts, nerve conduits, nerve transfers and end-to-side neurorrhaphy. This review intends to present an overview of the literature on the applications of these techniques in repair of peripheral nerve injuries. This article also focuses on preoperative assessment, surgical timing, available options and future perspectives.

