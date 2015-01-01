|
N A, Merians, Mischel E, Frazier P, Lust K. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35108156
OBJECTIVE: We examined the relationships between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and measures of mental health, academic achievement, and consequences of alcohol use, and moderators of these associations. We hypothesized that most students with high (3+) ACEs scores would be resilient on at least one measure but that few would be resilient on all measures. Additionally, we expected that greater social support and coping self-efficacy would buffer the association between ACEs and outcomes.Participants and methods: Secondary analysis of survey data from undergraduate students collected in 2015 (N = 8,997) and 2018 (N = 7,924).
mental health; resilience; college students; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)