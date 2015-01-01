SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Myers C, Zane T, Van Houten R, Francisco VT. J. Appl. Behav. Anal. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Wiley-Blackwell)

DOI

10.1002/jaba.905

PMID

35107843

Abstract

Applied research on decreasing pedestrian injuries often focuses on how to increase driver yielding behavior but rarely studies what pedestrians can do to increase their safety. There is a lack of empirical research focusing on how pedestrians can effectively signal their need to cross the street when there is no traffic light directing the pedestrian and oncoming traffic. As a replication and extension of Crowley-Koch et al. (2011), this study examined the effects of two pedestrian gestures, an extended arm and raised hand, on driver yielding behavior at 3 crosswalks in Oklahoma City. Research assistants implemented gestures prior to crossing the street as cars approached the crosswalk. Data were collected on the percentage of drivers yielding to the pedestrian. Both pedestrian gestures increased driver yielding across all 3 sites when compared to no gesture.

RESULTS were discussed in terms of future research and practical solutions towards increasing pedestrian safety.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic safety; driving behavior; motorist yielding; pedestrian safety; prompting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print