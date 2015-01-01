Abstract

Applied research on decreasing pedestrian injuries often focuses on how to increase driver yielding behavior but rarely studies what pedestrians can do to increase their safety. There is a lack of empirical research focusing on how pedestrians can effectively signal their need to cross the street when there is no traffic light directing the pedestrian and oncoming traffic. As a replication and extension of Crowley-Koch et al. (2011), this study examined the effects of two pedestrian gestures, an extended arm and raised hand, on driver yielding behavior at 3 crosswalks in Oklahoma City. Research assistants implemented gestures prior to crossing the street as cars approached the crosswalk. Data were collected on the percentage of drivers yielding to the pedestrian. Both pedestrian gestures increased driver yielding across all 3 sites when compared to no gesture.



RESULTS were discussed in terms of future research and practical solutions towards increasing pedestrian safety.

