SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grasso DJ. J. Health Serv. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s42843-021-00053-2

PMID

35106481

PMCID

PMC8794594

Abstract

Children's exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent public health problem that can result in serious mental health impairments, including traumatic stress. These can emerge early and persist across development. IPV early in life has also been described as a "gateway exposure" to other forms of adversity and trauma. Children and families impacted by IPV have complex needs that complicate assessment and intervention. This paper highlights these issues and reviews best practices in assessment, case conceptualization, and treatment planning as they pertain to the treatment of IPV-exposed children. A case vignette illustrates the complex nature of IPV and application of best practices by telling the story of Isaiah, a 13-year-old boy with an extensive history of IPV exposure and co-occurring adversity and trauma.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; PTSD; Intimate partner violence; Adverse childhood experience; IPV

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print