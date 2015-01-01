|
Lemon ML, Helmer SD, Sobba K, Ward JG, Haan JM. Kans. J. Med. 2022; 15: 22-26.
(Copyright © 2022, University of Kansas Medical Center)
35106119
INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collision (MVC) is the second most common mechanism of injury among octogenarians and is on the rise. These "oldest old" trauma patients have higher mortality rates than expected. This study examined potential factors influencing this increased mortality including comorbidities, medications, injury patterns, and hospital interventions.
Language: en
mortality; traffic accidents; polypharmacy; comorbidity; octogenarian