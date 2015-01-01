SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lemon ML, Helmer SD, Sobba K, Ward JG, Haan JM. Kans. J. Med. 2022; 15: 22-26.

(Copyright © 2022, University of Kansas Medical Center)

10.17161/kjm.vol15.15710

35106119

PMC8765510

INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collision (MVC) is the second most common mechanism of injury among octogenarians and is on the rise. These "oldest old" trauma patients have higher mortality rates than expected. This study examined potential factors influencing this increased mortality including comorbidities, medications, injury patterns, and hospital interventions.

METHODS: A 10-year retrospective review was conducted of patients aged 80 and over who were injured in an MVC. Data collected included patient demographics, comorbidities, medication use prior to injury, collision details, injury severity and patterns, hospitalization details, outcomes, and discharge disposition.

RESULTS: A total of 239 octogenarian patients were identified who were involved in an MVC. Overall mortality was 18.8%. An increased mortality was noted for specific injury patterns, patients injured in a rural setting, and those who were transfused, intubated, or admitted to the ICU. No correlation was found between mortality and medications or comorbidities.

CONCLUSIONS: The high mortality rate for octogenarian patients involved in an MVC was related to injury severity, type of injury, and in-hospital complications, and not due to comorbidities and prior medications.


mortality; traffic accidents; polypharmacy; comorbidity; octogenarian

