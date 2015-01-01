|
Heagele TN, Nurse-Clarke NJ. Neonatal. Netw. 2022; 41(1): 5-10.
(Copyright © 2022, Neonatal Network)
35105790
PURPOSE: To evaluate the effectiveness of a nurse-led intervention on the household emergency preparedness (HEP) level of parents with newborns and describe the nurses' perceived facilitators/barriers to providing this intervention.
