Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Terrorists increasingly aim at so-called soft targets, such as hospitals. However, little is known about terrorist attacks against Emergency Medical Services (EMS).



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to review all documented terrorist attacks against EMS that occurred world-wide from 1970-2019 using the Global Terrorism Database (GTD).



METHODS: Reports of terrorist attacks against EMS were extracted from the GTD from 1970-2019. Data collection included temporal factors, attack and weapon type, number of casualties, and if it was a primary or secondary attack (secondary attack: deliberate attack against the first responders of an initial terrorist attack). Reports were excluded if EMS were not a target or if it was unclear whether they were a target. Chi-square tests were performed to evaluate trends over time.



RESULTS: There were 184 terrorist attacks against EMS, resulting in 748 deaths and 1,239 people injured. Terrorist attacks against EMS significantly increased over the past two decades. The "Middle East & North Africa" was the most frequently affected region with 81 attacks (44.0%) followed by "South Asia" with 41 attacks (22.3%). Bombings and explosions were the most common attack type (85 incidents; 46.2%) followed by armed assaults (68 incidents; 35.3%). Combined prehospital and hospital attacks were first reported in 2005 and occurred seven times. The first secondary attack against EMS dates from 1997, after which an increase was observed from 10 to 39 incidents in the periods 2000-2009 and 2010-2019, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis of the GTD, which identified 184 terrorist attacks against EMS over a 50-year period, demonstrates that terrorist attacks against EMS have significantly increased during the years and that secondary attacks are an emerging risk. Bombings and explosions are the most common attack type. Terrorist attacks against EMS are most prevalent in countries with high level of internal conflicts, however, they have also occurred in western countries. These incidents may hold valuable information to prevent future attacks.

Language: en