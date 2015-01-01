Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Aggression against women is an important cause of morbidity and death. This study compares the variation of deaths and years of life lost to death or disability (DALY) caused by interpersonal violence against women in Brazil and its states.



METHODS: This descriptive study analyzed estimates from the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) referring to interpersonal violence against women, aged 15 to 49 years, examining the mortality and DALY rates for Brazil and its states, in 1990 and 2019.



RESULTS: In this study, 3,168 deaths of women between 15 and 49 years of age, caused by interpersonal violence, were estimated in 1990, and 4,262 in 2019, which represents an increase of 33.8%. Regardless of the Maria da Penha Law and the progress in policies for curbing violence against women, one can observe a stability in the mortality and DALY rates in most of the Brazilian states. Only Bahia had a significant increase in those rates, while Federal District, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo showed a significant decline.



CONCLUSIONS: The rates of female homicide have remained stable when comparing 1990 and 2019. Although there were improvements in terms of women's rights in the early 2000's, the chauvinist and conservative society of Brazil has not been able to protect women, and the country might not reach the targets established by the UN's 2030 Agenda.

