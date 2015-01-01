Abstract

As intimate partner violence in a cyber world is increasing, scholars have started to pay attention to this phenomenon. This study aims to provide a systematic review of empirical studies in the technology-facilitated intimate partner violence (TFIPV) field. We analyzed 31 studies that examined direct TFIPV perpetration and/or victimization experiences identified from four of the largest databases (i.e., Web of Science, PsyInfo, PubMed, and SCOPUS). We found that most studies recruited adolescents or young adults (i.e., college students) and used a very diverse range of terminologies that describe similar phenomena but are not based on validated instruments. We discuss the implications of our findings and suggestions that can enhance the field's rigor and guide future research.

Language: en