Journal Article

Citation

Storani F, Di Pace R, De Luca S. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/21680566.2022.2026836

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper proposes a hybrid traffic flow model able to support the implementation of traffic management strategies in the presence of human-driven and connected vehicles. The model is based on the combination of two models: an aggregate model (the cell transmission model) and a disaggregate model (the cellular automata model). The model was tested considering three main layouts, namely a ring-shaped arc, a signalised link, and a grid network with four origins and four destinations, and then calibrated on real data. The model was also applied in the presence of connected vehicles. Our results point out the model's local consistency in terms of wave propagation and its suitability with respect to the benchmark models as well as in the presence of connected vehicles.


Language: en

Keywords

Cell Transmission Model; Cellular Automata; connected vehicles; Traffic flow model

