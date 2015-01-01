Abstract

The evaluation of electric bike (e-bike) riders' perception of comfort can lead to a better understanding of user requirements. This can be performed through Level-of-service (LOS) studies. To date, the e-bike LOS (ELOS) concept is scarcely developed and research concerning e-bike travel behaviour characteristics is relatively sparse. In this paper, we use bike LOS (BLOS) studies as a foundation to identify the knowledge gap for ELOS. Along with BLOS, e-bike riding comfort and the distinction between bikes and e-bikes characteristics were scrutinised. Travel behaviour, and e-bike modal substitution research were also reviewed to provide a better picture of e-bike riders' requirements. Based on these domains, we propose a preliminary conceptual framework for the development of ELOS. The results suggest that there is a limited number of studies that whether explicitly evaluate ELOS or consider the e-bike in the BLOS analysis. Also, the extent of substitution of cars, public transport, and bikes by e-bikes can range from partial to complete replacement, thus potentially affecting ELOS developments. The specification of this substitution contributes to a deeper understanding of the ELOS concept in relation to the adaptation of LOS indices used for other transport modes. Finally, it appears evident that ELOS developments would require further research on e-bike interaction analysis in shared mobility in which vulnerable road users are present. The findings of this study help researchers and policy-makers assessing the knowledge gap in ELOS and provide them a preliminary conceptual framework for ELOS development.

