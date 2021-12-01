Abstract

The reasons why pedestrians wait longer than other categories of road user at signalised intersections are investigated. On the basis of literature review, tests of relevant software, interviews with practitioners and reviews of international exemplars, practice is found to be centred on keeping the (vehicular) traffic moving, and practitioners hindered from altering their approach by a lack of relevant data and by design tools that reflect a historical emphasis on facilitating motorised traffic. The scope for change is explored through the presentation of an argument from first principles for greater equality. Given that forcing equal waiting times would probably cause unacceptable levels of disruption, alternatives are discussed that would deliver a fairer distribution within the constraint of maintaining flow on the network. The possibility of seeking equality of waiting times across an area such as a town is identified as a potentially promising way forward.

Language: en