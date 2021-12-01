Abstract

In an effort to move towards more sustainable urban mobility and improved quality of life in cities, policy makers and urban planners around the world have started to promote cycling, as a low-cost, clean and active mode of transport. However, promoting cycling in cities with a low cycling modal share, a lack of cycling culture and limited to no cycling infrastructure - so-called 'starter' cycling cities - presents challenges. Transport and urban planning policies, contextual factors and cultural norms and attitudes are important for explaining the success (or lack thereof) of cycling promotion in a city. This study presents a critical analysis of proposed and adopted policies to promote cycling in three 'starter' cycling cities in Southern European islands: Limassol (Cyprus), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) and the conurbation around Valletta (Malta). To understand the geographical and socio-cultural context, the mobility practices and land use and transport policies influencing cycling in these cities, the research involved the analysis of relevant policy documents as well as 22 semi-structured interviews in the three islands, with (non-)governmental stakeholders, experts and (public-)private operators in the three cities. The analysis of policies and measures confirmed that to promote cycling, the major barrier to cycling needs to be addressed, that is, the lack of (perceived) road safety. This can be achieved through the creation of dedicated infrastructure and traffic calmed streets, as well as investment in ancillary facilities, educational campaigns and integration with other modes of transport. While sustainable mobility is presented as the guiding framework for future investment and development in the transport system in all three cities in relevant policy documents, the actual implementation of safe infrastructure is done to varying degrees. The need for a holistic plan for a cycling network, including implementation and monitoring frameworks, and standards and guidelines for cycling infrastructure is evident.

