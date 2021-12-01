Abstract

In recent years, the theme of sustainable development of cities and inland areas of our country, beside attention to environmental protection and the safety of road networks, has contributed to give added value to the soft mobility topic. Attention has been paid to the pedestrian mobility which today represents a great opportunity for urban regeneration and the enhancement of historic centers and villages. The resilience and flexible use of public space have become a more pressing need following the COVID-19 pandemic. The research focuses on the pedestrian mobility models; after an analysis of the sector literature, some problems of urban pedestrian circulation have been examined in order to define temporal impedance functions starting from experimental surveys; some models for the estimation of the running speed have been specified and calibrated in different environmental conditions.

Language: en