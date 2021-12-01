|
Citation
Clemente AA. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 60: 243-250.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The topic intended to be investigated is the potential interdependence between the cycling network and the management of rainwater in the mid-Adriatic city of Abruzzo. Preliminarily, two observations. The first concerns cycling: in Italy it is constantly increasing, both in terms of territorial diffusion and in terms of turnover. The second: in recent years the frequency of urban flooding, resulting from extreme atmospheric phenomena, has been constantly increasing. Cycling and urban flooding are two issues addressed separately. The first is framed as a contribution to slow mobility. The second is treated as a continuing emergency. The goal is to overcome separateness. And imagine the cycle network as an environmental infrastructure that, in addition to supporting the transit of bicycles, is able to contribute to a better collection and management of rainwater as an alternative to the sewer system. Working on the hypothesis of the cycle network as an environmental infrastructure obliges us to broaden our gaze to those cities that have transformed water from an agent that generates dangerous conditions, into a strategic resource. Boston, San Rafael, Zwolle and Copenhagen went in this direction.
Language: en
Keywords
Cycle network; Environmental infrastructure; Green Stormwater Infrastructures; Project; Urban flooding