Poliziani C, Rupi F, Schweizer J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 60: 410-417.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
Speed and travel time of cyclists play important roles in the cyclist's route choice and therefore there is a growing need on estimating the dynamic attributes of cyclists. Being able to quantify bicycle speeds on various facilities can help provide suitable accessibility measures based on estimates of travel time by bicycle and to calibrate and validate microsimulation models of cyclist's behavior. Route choice and speed profiles may vary significantly among cyclists, depending on infrastructure characteristics as well as their personal characteristics (e.g., physical fitness and risk perception). The aim of this paper is to quantify how the personal and network attributes influence the cyclist's speed, combining a big data sample of 270,000 GPS traces recorded in the city of Bologna, Italy, with a manual traffic survey. The novelty of the study regards the application to the data set of an algorithm that estimates travel times from map matched GPS traces and associates them with infrastructure attributes, after a successful validation of the data sample with manual observations and after testing its representativeness. The algorithm first estimates cyclist's trip waiting times and those recorded on specific infrastructure elements from the GPS traces - which represents an innovation in the literature - and then obtains travel time as a difference with the trip duration.
Language: en
cyclist; GPS trace; manual survey; map matching; speed; travel time