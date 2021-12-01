Abstract

The rapid spread of micromobility, characterized by the use of e-scooters and other electric micromobility devices, has brought both urban and transport planners to deal with the presence of a huge number of new vehicles with different size and technology with respect to those traditionally circulating in urban areas. In particular, the massive use of e-scooters is leading technicians and administrations to think about how to re-design urban spaces to accommodate the new form of mobility. Many European countries are starting to set rules for the novel users, some of them by equating e-scooters with bicycles. However, it is necessary to focus on some peculiar aspects of this mode of transport, namely safety, access to the main points of interests and integration with public transport. Based on this premise, this work identifies and proposes a set of criteria for the planning and design of a network of infrastructures for micromobility devices. The criteria are applied to evaluate the case study of Palermo (Italy). Suggestions for planning interventions are provided based on the analysis of different data sources and case studies, which can constitute a guidance for administrators, urban and transport planners.

