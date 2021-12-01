Abstract

COVID-19 pandemic has quickly propagated all around the world and exerted significant effect on cities and traffic mobility. In this article, traffic data from various sources are analyzed to determine the changes of traffic mobility during lockdown in Moscow. The data of State Road Safety Inspectorate (GIBDD) were analyzed reflecting road traffic injuries on Moscow roads during lockdown. Despite the fact that in April 2020 there were significantly fewer vehicles and people on the roads than in 2019, the number of people killed on roadways was by 33% higher than in the previous year. Moreover, in April 2020, the traffic-related mortality rate was 10%, which was by 7.2 p.p. higher than in 2019.



