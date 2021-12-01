|
Citation
|
Fourkiotis M, Kazaklari C, Kopsacheilis A, Politis I. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 60: 536-543.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The improvement of road safety is considered as a top priority on the agendas of governments and transport policy making stakeholders worldwide, with the 'Vision zero' target being the pinnacle of the European Commission's road safety strategy. Increased attention has been given to pedestrians, since crashes involving this vulnerable user group, have a higher mortality rate. As a result, research focusing on the behaviour of pedestrians and on the application of Intelligent Transport Systems that will assist pedestrians, is of increased importance. This paper attempts to predict pedestrian behaviour on crossings with a Countdown Signal Timer (CST), through the application of two machine learning algorithms. In the frame of the case study presented, an intersection in the Kalamaria city of Thessaloniki, Greece, where countdown signal timers have been installed on the pedestrian traffic lights, is analysed. For the needs of the analysis two models were implemented, a Deep Neural Network (DNN) and a Logistic Regression model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
artificial neural network; countdown signal timer; crossing behavior; machine learning; pedestrians; road safety