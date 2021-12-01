Abstract

Driving at night or in low visibility regions along a transportation facility can be particularly dangerous. Related problems range from, reduction in visibility and the objects fading away into obscure darkness with reduced illumination. In scenarios as this, the road markings become blur and eventually disappear along the driving lane. Although, some drivers suffer from night vision deficiency (nearsightedness, cataracts, retinis pigmentosa); resulting to conditions that damage their vision at night. Sometimes reduced vision can be caused by wearing away of the road markings over time by rains and friction between tyre and the road marking lines. This study provides an alternative measure to improve driver visibility at night using glass-powder paint technology (GPPT). This method is proposed to be implemented as an innovation towards reducing glass waste from landfills and dump sites and recycling glass waste to improve road markings within urban cities and highway corridors. A case study section is introduced for testing in East London CBD drive way (Eastern Cape Province-South Africa) and compared with a different marked road using conventional road marking paint. The study was conducted using quantitative analysis (grouped multinomial logistics and non-parametric test) in quantum flow theory which proves that there exist a strong relationship between improved driver visibility on road markings with the introduction of the innovative Glass Powder Paint Technology. This further helps to improve glare and illumination at night while enhancing driver behavior with regards to perception and positioning of objects on the roadway and increased illumination index of road markings. This confidence level of 95% equivalent to a 0.05 null hypothesis significance level assumed in which the null hypothesis was rejected indicates improvement in driving behaviour at night on the test section with the introduction of the GPPT to enhance illumination index and reduce level of blur on the road markings and objects along the road section.

Language: en