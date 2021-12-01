Abstract

E-bicycles (or e-bikes) provide a convenient form of mobility in urban areas, with a potential for improving the sustainability of urban transport. However, there is a growing concern of e-bike injury whilst urban space may not yet be adapted for e-cycling. When cycling infrastructure is absent, e-bikes should travel in mixed vehicle traffic but may prefer pedestrian facilities, while both alternatives increase injury risk for various road users. Previous research findings on e-cyclist behaviours were not uniform across countries. In this study, observational surveys of adult e-cyclists were undertaken in Israeli cities aiming to characterize their typical behaviours, in various urban settings. Three surveys were conducted: traffic counting, speed measurements and video-recordings. The counting took place at urban intersections, to estimate the extent of e-bike presence in urban traffic. Riders' speeds and characteristics were collected on six streets and multivariate analyses were applied to reveal factors associated with speeds, place of riding and helmet wearing. E-cyclist behaviours were video-recorded near intersections, in the presence of other road users. The results showed that e-bike presence in urban traffic was similar to that of regular bicycles. At sites with higher vehicle volumes, more e-cyclists used sidewalks. Across all observations, the majority of e-cyclists were young men aged 19-34, and did not wear helmets. Mean speeds of e-cyclists were higher than those of regular cyclists by 4.7 km/h, on average, but were lower on sidewalks. While moving on roadways, e-bikes were typically slower than vehicles; while moving on pedestrian facilities they were faster than pedestrians; the mixed use led to conflicts between various road users. At signalized intersections, 20% of e-cyclists crossed on red. In general, e-cyclist behaviours in Israel had much in common with those reported in Europe and the USA. However, the study showed a mixed use of urban facilities by e-bikes, in Israel, with heterogeneous traffic both on vehicle and pedestrian settings and multiple risk factors. It follows that e-bike volumes should be accounted for in urban planning. For a safer integration of e-bikes in Israeli cities, a wider application of cycling infrastructure, with better separation from sidewalks and roadways, is needed.

