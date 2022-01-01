Abstract

The article presents a methodology of substantiating economic entities in an organizational network. An algorithm for the selection of enterprises depending on their type is proposed: subsidiaries, dependent enterprises, contractual and market enterprises. The methodology of selecting subsidiaries is based on a correlation-regression analysis of indicators of production and economic activity and an assessment of the state of production assets of enterprises. The methodology of selecting associates and contractual enterprises is based on self-sufficiency indicators and is distinguished by the strictness of the directive coefficients. Free market enterprises are selected using the linear convolution method. The developed economic and mathematical model allows the integrator of the organizational network to select enterprises based on priority.

Language: en