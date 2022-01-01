SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Solonshchikov P, Moshonkin A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 61: 492-498.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2022.01.080

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article discusses the basic safety requirements for the operation of tractors and cars with different drives. This is how the method for determining the main parameters is given, namely, the determination of the center of gravity, which is important in theoretical calculations. If there is some change in the design or the car is loaded, then the center of gravity shifts, so the methodology for calculating such cases is given. The following are examples when driving on a roadside, with their properties such as slope, rise and slope. The corresponding calculation formulas are given.


Language: en

Keywords

car; center of gravity; parameters; safety; scheme; tractor; weight

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print