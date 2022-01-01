Abstract

The article discusses the basic safety requirements for the operation of tractors and cars with different drives. This is how the method for determining the main parameters is given, namely, the determination of the center of gravity, which is important in theoretical calculations. If there is some change in the design or the car is loaded, then the center of gravity shifts, so the methodology for calculating such cases is given. The following are examples when driving on a roadside, with their properties such as slope, rise and slope. The corresponding calculation formulas are given.

Language: en