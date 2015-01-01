|
Russell AM, Vest NA, Litt DM. Addict. Behav. 2022; 129: e107261.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35114629
BACKGROUND: Adolescent exposure to alcohol-related social networking site (SNS) content is associated with their own alcohol use. However, there is a need to better understand the relationship between varying levels of adolescent SNS use and alcohol-related risks. In this study, we sought to identify distinct patterns of SNS use across multiple platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat) and to assess associations between those patterns and alcohol use outcomes.
Language: en
Adolescents; Drinking; Alcohol; Social media; Latent profile analysis