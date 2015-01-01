Abstract

Bed poles are held in place by a frame that is inserted underneath a bed mattress and are designed to assist in moving an incumbent from a lying to an upright sitting position, or to help with turning, repositioning, or transferring. Two cases demonstrate, however, that lethal entrapment may be caused by such devices-a 76-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman were both found beside their beds hanging by their necks from bed poles. Gaps between bed poles and mattress/bed sides may provide potentially lethal confined spaces. Individuals at particular risk of such an event are elderly with limited strength and/or obesity with an incomplete awareness of environmental dangers and have a history of mobility issues and/or falls. Any railing used to assist with movement to and from, or within, a bed must sit flush with the bed/mattress side to minimize any chances of entrapment.

