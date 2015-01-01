Abstract

Persistent racist violence, health and economic disparities, and a divisive sociopolitical climate in the United States obviate the urgent need to address pressing social issues. Psychologists are well-positioned to provide scientific and clinical expertise toward viable solutions, and can best do so through a public, outward-facing psychology that is socially engaged and advocacy-driven. We assert that discipline-wide adoption of a Scientist-Practitioner-Advocate (SPA) training model can help bridge divides between scientific or basic psychology and practice-oriented or applied psychology by demonstrating how all psychologists can and do bring their work to bear to benefit society. We first provide historical context regarding training and advocacy in psychology. We then explore challenges in formulating and implementing a SPA training model in contemporary academic environments across the discipline. We present findings regarding efforts to incorporate social justice and advocacy into psychology training, highlighting the experiences of one graduate program explicitly using the SPA model. Finally, we offer ideas and strategies for implementing a discipline-wide SPA training model for public psychology. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en