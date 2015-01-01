Abstract

Sexting (sending, receiving, and forwarding nude, semi-nude, or sexually explicit content) entails risks for adolescents; therefore, it is important for parents to be able to communicate with their children about its implications. The goal of the present study was to identify parental characteristics that lead to dysfunctional communication (lower quality of communication) about sexting, on a sample of 427 parents (336 mothers and 91 fathers) of Israeli adolescents aged 10-18 years and to determine whether parents' perceived severity of sexting and the degree to which they perceive their adolescent to be susceptible to sexting function as mediating factors. Parents completed a set of questionnaires online.



FINDINGS indicated that authoritarian and permissive parenting styles were positively associated with dysfunctional parent-child communication about sexting. Authoritative style was inversely related to dysfunctional communication and was mediated by positive attitudes toward sex education. Additionally, authoritative parents were capable of assessing the severity of their children's sexting activities, and the degree to which their children were susceptible to engage in sexting. The quality of the discussion initiated by authoritative parents appears to have enabled them to be aware of adolescent behaviors and to adjust their communication about the inherent risks.



FINDINGS suggest that the perception of sexting as too risky diminishes parents' ability to conduct a high-quality discussion about it. In conclusion, research findings emphasize parents' role in mediation of the online experiences of their children and conducting a constructive discussions with them about sexting.

Language: en