Abstract

Adaptive ride-on toy programs have increased in popularity in recent years and provide novel rehabilitation tools as developmental aids for children with disabilities. While the adaptations made to these toys are intended to provide a safer experience for children with disabilities, safety concerns still exist. Within this context, the purpose of this study was to use a model with varying joint stiffness as a first-order approximation of a child with disabilities and to investigate whether modifications to ride-on toys are sufficient to prevent common injuries. Because the population of children with disabilities who are receiving adaptive ride-on toys have a wide range of musculoskeletal disorders, those with both decreased and increased muscle stiffness were considered in this safety study.A 5-point harness reduced movement regardless of change in joint stiffness and therefore, results from this study indicate that the use of these harnesses is effective regardless of joint stiffness. Furthermore, as excursion-related injuries are considered more critical to the user than injuries relating to kinetic variables and no known injury thresholds were exceeded, the addition of a belt is considered a necessary trade-off with little-to-no added risk.

