Citation
de Bles NJ, Rius-Ottenheim N, Geleijnse JM, van de Rest O, Bogers JPAM, Schat A, Nijman HLI, van den Berg D, Joos L, van Strater A, de Ridder T, Stolker JJ, van den Hout WB, van Hemert AM, Giltay EJ. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(2): e42.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35109953
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Aggression and violent incidents are a major concern in psychiatric in-patient care. Nutritional supplementation has been found to reduce aggressive incidents and rule violations in forensic populations and children with behavioural problems. AIMS: To assess whether multivitamin, mineral and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid supplementation would reduce the number of aggressive incidents among long-stay psychiatric in-patients.
Keywords
|
Aggression; n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids; nutrition; psychiatric in-patients; supplements