Stancombe J, Williams R, Drury J, Collins H, Lagan L, Barrett A, French P, Chitsabesan P. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(2): e41.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
35109959
BACKGROUND: Distress after major incidents is widespread among survivors. The great majority do not meet the criteria for mental health disorders and rely on psychosocial care provided by their informal networks and official response services. There is a need to better understand their experiences of distress and psychosocial care needs. AIMS: The aims of our study were to enhance understanding of the experience of distress among people present at the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, identify their experiences of psychosocial care after the incident and learn how to better deliver and target effective psychosocial care following major incidents.
Language: en
Distress; major incidents; psychosocial care; secondary stressors; service responses