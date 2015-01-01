Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To examine the convergent validity of the Test of Effort (TOE), a performance validity test (PVT) currently under development that employs a two-subtest (one verbal, one visual), forced-choice recognition memory format. RESEARCH DESIGN: A descriptive, correlational design was employed to describe performance on the TOE and examine the convergent validity between the TOE and comparison measures.



METHODS AND PROCEDURES: A sample of 53 individuals with chronic acquired brain injury (ABI) were administered the TOE and three well-validated PVTs (Reliable Digit Span [RDS], Test of Memory Malingering [TOMM] and Dot Counting Test [DCT]). MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: The TOE appeared more difficult than it actually was, suggesting adequate face validity. Medium-to-large correlations were observed between the TOE and established PVTs, suggesting good convergent validity. Provisional cutoff scores are offered based on performance of a subgroup of participants with "sufficient effort." CONCLUSIONS: Overall, the TOE shows promise as a PVT measure for clinical use. Future studies with larger and more diverse samples are needed to more fully determine the psychometric characteristics of the TOE.

Language: en