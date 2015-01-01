|
Citation
DiCarlo GM, Ernst WJ, Kneavel ME. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35113759
Abstract
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To examine the convergent validity of the Test of Effort (TOE), a performance validity test (PVT) currently under development that employs a two-subtest (one verbal, one visual), forced-choice recognition memory format. RESEARCH DESIGN: A descriptive, correlational design was employed to describe performance on the TOE and examine the convergent validity between the TOE and comparison measures.
Keywords
acquired brain injury; effort; neuropsychological testing; Performance validity