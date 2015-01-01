|
Henry GK. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35109767
OBJECTIVE: Objectives of the current study were to cross validate the Pain Disability Index (PDI) as a measure of symptom validity in a large sample of mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) litigants with persistent post-concussive pain complaints, and investigate the effects of performance and symptom validity testing on PDI scores.
mild traumatic brain injury; Pain Disability Index; performance and symptom validity; persistent post-concussion pain complaints