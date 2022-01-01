Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Recent trends in suicide and suicide-related risk suggest that African American youth are particularly vulnerable; however, little is known about the sociocultural context of suicide-related risk in this population. The present study examined ethnic identity as a moderator of the relationship between defeat and entrapment and suicide ideation in African American young adults.



METHOD: A sample of African American college students (N = 106; 46.2% female; (M(age) = 20.63) completed a battery of surveys online. Using cross-sectional data, a moderation analysis was conducted.



RESULTS: As partially hypothesized, ethnic identity, specifically exploration and commitment, weakened the relationship between defeat and entrapment and suicide ideation.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that African Americans who frequently engage in customary traditions and organizations with other African Americans may be protected from the harmful effects of feelings of defeat and entrapment on suicide ideation. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

