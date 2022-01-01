SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jiménez AL, Cruz-Gonzalez M, Calhoun TF, Cohen L, Alegria M. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/cdp0000524

PMID

35113605

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Late life anxiety and depression represent a significant source of disability, with racial/ethnic minority older adults in the U.S. showing marked disparities in healthy aging. Community-based organizations (CBOs) and community clinics serve these populations for preventive care, yet few identify their mental health service needs. We examine the association between race/ethnicity and risk of mild-to-severe symptoms of anxiety and depression, and suicidal behaviors in minority older adults.

METHOD: Data come from the multisite randomized controlled trial Building Community Capacity for Disability Prevention for Minority Elders, which screened 1,057 adults (45.5% Asian, 26.8% Latinx, 15.0% non-Latinx Black, 8.5% non-Latinx White, and 4.2% American Indian) aged 60 + years at CBOs and clinics in Massachusetts, New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Screened participants completed the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) for anxiety symptoms, the Geriatric Depression Scale-15 (GDS-15) for depression symptoms, and the Paykel Suicide Risk Questionnaire for suicidal behaviors.

RESULTS: 28.1% of older adults reported mild-to-severe anxiety symptoms, 30.1% reported mild-to-severe depression symptoms, and 4.3% reported at least one suicidal behavior. Compared to non-Latinx Whites, Latinxs had higher odds of mild-to-severe anxiety and depression symptoms and one or more suicidal behaviors, and Asians had higher odds of mild-to-severe depression symptoms only.

CONCLUSIONS: There is an urgent need to improve outreach for screening and preventive mental health care for minority older adults. Expanding outreach and community-based capacity to identify and treat minority older adults with mental health conditions represents an opportunity to prevent disability. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print