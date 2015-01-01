Abstract

In general, paracetamol poisoning is associated with hepatotoxicity and very rarely with renal impairment in the absence of significant hepatic impairment. Paracetamol poisoning associated with renal impairment is rare, and it is mostly associated with hepatotoxicity. Most patients with acute renal impairment show a pattern of acute tubular necrosis or injury based on their blood, clinical presentation, and imaging. The level of injury was found to be associated with the dose of paracetamol taken. We describe a case of a 22-year-old patient presenting to the hospital with abdominal pain, back pain, and two episodes of vomiting after 36 hours of an intentional paracetamol overdose of 60 tablets. His lab results showed raised creatinine levels and C-reactive protein (CRP) despite normal liver function tests. His paracetamol and salicylate levels were not checked on his initial presentation. He was given N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) treatment for paracetamol overdose and had computed tomography of kidneys, ureters, and bladder (CT KUB) the following day, which showed mild, uncomplicated sigmoid diverticula. He was discharged the next day, but was readmitted two days later with severe abdominal pain and worsening renal function. He had an magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) abdomen that showed coronal/axial wedge like areas of relative hypo-intense change in the T2 acquisition. He received intravenous fluids and antibiotics, and his renal function improved. He was discharged home with outpatient follow-up and appeared to be fully recovered.

