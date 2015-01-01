|
Zovetti N, Perlini C, Brambilla P, Bellani M. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2022; 31: e12.
35109957
Early-life adverse events or childhood adversities (CAs) are stressors and harmful experiences severely impacting on a child's wellbeing and development. Examples of CAs include parental neglect, emotional and physical abuse and bullying. Even though the prevalence of CAs and their psychological effects in both healthy and psychiatric populations is established, only a paucity of studies have investigated the neurobiological firms associated with CAs in bipolar disorder (BD). In particular, the exact neural mechanisms and trajectories of biopsychosocial models integrating both environmental and genetic effects are still debated. Considering the potential impact of CAs on BD, including its clinical manifestations, we reviewed existing literature discussing the association between CAs and brain alterations in BD patients.
Language: en
Child; Humans; childhood trauma; bipolar disorder; *Bipolar Disorder/diagnostic imaging; brain imaging; Brain/diagnostic imaging; childhood adversity; early-life events; Gray Matter; Hippocampus; Neuroimaging