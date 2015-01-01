Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim was to explore factors affecting guideline adherence among doctors in the emergency department and to explore the general perception about local guidelines for traumatic brain injuries.



METHODS: Thirty semi-structured interviews were conducted with doctors with experience working in the emergency department regarding different aspects of guideline use, with emphasis on the management of traumatic brain injuries. Twenty-eight interviews were included for analysis. The interviews were recorded, transcribed, and analysed iteratively. Emergent codes were identified and organised into themes and subthemes.



RESULTS: Eight themes were identified. Barriers were centred on low availability of local guidelines and guideline document design. Facilitating factors included a concise document, appropriate visual aids, high accessibility, and encouragement by management and senior peers. The local guidelines on traumatic brain injuries were regarded as distinct, but it was occasionally difficult to determine when they were applicable. Mandatory admission of patients on anticoagulants was sometimes perceived as excessive. Biomarker S100b was believed to sometimes lead to delayed care.



CONCLUSION: The participants believed that guideline adherence would increase by facilitating guideline availability, by providing concise, easy-to-understand, and well-illustrated guidelines available in printed form, as well as establishing a culture that promotes guideline use. The local guidelines for traumatic brain injuries were appreciated, but could be improved.

